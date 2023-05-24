It’s graduation season, and we are saying goodbye to the Class of 2023. This is an outstanding group of students with a bright future ahead of them. I’d like to take this opportunity to introduce you to a few of these Super Seniors.
Darion Cox graduated in the top 5% of his senior class at South Lake High School, where he was a member of the National Honor Society and Mu Alpha Theta Math Honor Society. As part of several STEM courses, he became certified n InDesign, Adobe Photoshop and Servsafe while in high school. He also was a frequent volunteer at Orlando Health, South Lake Hospital and New Beginnings Thrift Store. He plans to pursue a degree in information systems at UF. He highly recommends dual enrollment for high school students. “If you want to go to college, you can get a lot done in high school and it can get you a lot closer to your degree,” he said.
Brady Hinckley is a member of the Top 25 of his class at Tavares High School. He has taken Advanced Placement classes, is completing an honors curriculum, and has played three sports during his senior year. He is headed to the University of Central Florida to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering in hopes of someday building prosthetics and orthotics. His advice to younger students: “Stay on top of your grades and hold yourself accountable.”
Nina Alexis Lee, is the salutatorian at Lake Virtual School, where her favorite subject has been math. She is headed to UCF this fall, where she will major in finance. Her secret to success is to write everything down. “The reason for procrastination is vagueness and confusion about what you’re going to do and when you’re going to do it,” she said. “But if you use a weekly schedule and plan out what days of the week you will work on specific assignments and pick out the times you’ll do them on a daily schedule, then there won’t be any confusion or worries, and there won’t be any procrastination.”
As a pitcher, Lauren “Libby” Levendoski led her No. 2 state-ranked softball team at Eustis High School with a .48 Earned Run Average. She is ranked third in the state with 196 srikeouts. Not only is she an outstanding athlete, she also graduated with honors. She has committed to playing softball and serving her country at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in New York, where she is considering studying space sciences to possibly become an astronaut. Her advice to younger students is to work hard. “Working hard, making good goals and getting good grades now will set you up for the rest of your future,” she said.
Aubrey Sellers is a dedicated student and multi-sport athlete at Mount Dora High. She has been a student government officer, Youth Philanthropy Council member, FCA member and is active in her church community. She plans to major in nursing at Southeastern University. “High school goes by really fast, so don’t take the moments for granted,” she said.
Lauren Shields is the class valedictorian at Umatilla High. She will major in chemistry in the honors program at the University of Florida this fall with future plans to become a dentist. “Hard work always makes your goals attainable,” she said. “There is nothing that can’t be done with a little bit of hard work.”
Benjamin White is an outstanding scholar who has earned a Cambridge AICE diploma and has represented Leesburg High with excellence in multiple sports and clubs. He is headed to UF, where he plans to major in biochemistry, then go to medical school. Words of wisdom from Benjamin: “Be different. Pave your own way.”
Roxroy Wiggins of Lake Minneola High School is a well-rounded young man who challenged himself by taking Advanced Placement classes and participating in the school’s Allied Health program. He plays saxophone and is an avid community volunteer. He played varsity football, competed in shotput and discus, and won state finals in weightlifting last year. He plans to study chemical or mechanical engineering. He also has his sights set on weightlifting in the Olympics. He advises younger students to be disciplined. “Motivation only takes you so far,” he said. “When you fail, discipline carries you through that.”
Keira Woodhead is senior class president, top scholar and soccer and tennis athlete at East Ridge High School. She plans to study political science at UF and later become a lawyer, an aspiration that took root when she participated in a mock trial in 6th grade. “Work hard, have fun, and find something you’re passionate about while you’re still in school,” is her advice to younger students.
Congratulations and best wishes to each of these Super Seniors and to the entire Class of 2023!
