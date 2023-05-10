This week in our American History, we’ll look into the life of one of our Founding Fathers and explore the question, Why didn’t Alexander Hamilton ever become President?
Hamilton had an unusual beginning. He was born on Jan. 11 in either 1755 or 1757 on the Caribbean island of Nevis. His father was a Scottish trader named James Hamilton. His mother, Rachel Lavien, was still married to another man when he was born. Rachel left her husband after he spent almost of her family’s fortune and he had her imprisoned for adultery.
James Hamilton abandoned the family in 1766, and Alexander’s mother died two years later, forcing the boy to support himself when he was just 11 years old. He was brilliant, though, and after he published an eloquent letter describing a hurricane that hit the island in 1772, he gained some attention. Locals raised money to send him to America to study. He arrived in New York in late 1772.
He was 17 years old in 1775, when he withdrew from college and founded a volunteer military company. The following March, he was commissioned captain of the New York Provincial Company and showed great skill in his duties. This caught the attention of Nathanael Greene and George Washington. In addition, he helped draft the Constitution, served as the first secretary of the Treasury and was the chief architect of the American financial system.
After the war, he married Elizabeth Schuyler and they had eight children together. In the tumultuous years to come, she remained loyal to him in spite of an affair he had with a married woman. To keep the affair quiet, Hamilton paid the woman’s husband the equivalent of $25,000.
So why didn’t Hamilton run for president? One theory is that because he was born in the British West Indies, he wasn’t eligible. The Constitution states that a person must be a natural-born citizen of the U.S. or a citizen at the time of the Constitution’s adoption. He met those criteria. In fact, it wasn’t until Martin Van Buren was elected that America had a native-born president.
Was it the scandalous affair in 1797? Or was it the death of his oldest son, Phillip, in a duel in 1801? It was said his grief over his son’s death changed him, and although he participated in politics, he wasn’t interested in running for office.
The famous duel between Hamilton and Aaron Burr has been well documented, but the question remains: Did Hamilton deliberately fire into the air as witnesses claimed? In any event, Hamilton didn’t die right away. He suffered for at least 31 hours and died on the afternoon of July 12, 1804. His wife, Eliza, was so distraught that she did not attend the funeral and soon left with her children to live with her father in Albany. Their youngest child was only 2 years old.
