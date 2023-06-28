Dear Editor:
Leave good-enough alone. We should not exempt teachers from special taxes based on their profession.
I am a retired classroom teacher. I already receive a (small) pension, but why should I claim more money from a hard-working public?
Teachers should be better custodians of their cash. We have chosen a profession with a moderate salary. We chose to teach to change the lives of children, knowing we would not get rich but are full of concern for our community’s children. We wanted to change the world! Now, some of us want you to make us wealthy!
As much as I appreciate wealth, it is not your responsibility to pour money my direction just because I chose to earn less, but loved to change lives.
Andrew Unseth,
Leesburg
