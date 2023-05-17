Dear Editor:
“Strength, “Resilience,” “Love,” these are words we recognize in our Lake County mothers. As another school year comes to a close is important to recognize the invaluable role that mothers play in the growth and development of their children.
A mother’s love is like a lighthouse near the ocean, guiding their children to the knowledge and wisdom that will enable them to make not only good, but the best decisions in life. This is especially true during the early years of a child’s life, where the mother plays a critical role in their education and overall development.
My family likes to spend time in the Bland Library in Mount Dora. I have often seen mothers helping their children find a book to read. Research shows that the first few years of a child’s life are crucial for their overall development. In addition to becoming a great reader, this is also when they learn essential life skills, such as communication, problem-solving and decision-making.
After a busy school year where mothers spent countless hours assisting their children with homework and other school related activities, let’s show appreciation for their demanding work and sacrifice. Let’s also recognize the value of a mother’s effort to make sure their children are raised in a home that helps them reach their greatest potential.
Gordon B. Hinckley, author of “Way to Be” concluded: “Women who make a house a home make a far greater contribution to society than those who command large armies or stand at the head of impressive corporations. Who can put a price tag on the influence a mother has on her children, a grandmother on her posterity, or aunts and sisters on their extended family?”
Reed Markham, Sorrento
