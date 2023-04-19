Dear Editor,
Re: “Learn about our neighbors the gopher tortoises” article (April 5, 2023)
The plight of the Florida gopher – lives in the outlands, harms no one, has no natural enemy and yet is on the endangered list. The primary reason is developers and the state law which requires relocation for each gopher, which is very expensive. So what happens? This is quite illegal. They kill the gopher, cover up the hole and still manage to sleep well at night. Very, very sad!
Frank Cory
Tavares
