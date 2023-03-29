Diane Kornegay

Diane Kornegay

Earlier this month, student leaders from around the district gathered at Leesburg High School for S.H.I.E.L.D., a student-led leadership conference focused on Spirit, Honor, Integrity, Engagement, Leadership and Determination. They were student government representatives from all of our Lake County public high schools, and a few middle schools, looking to share best practices for engaging students and helping their campuses thrive.

This was no ordinary conference. It was high-energy with a D.J., food, line dancing and a friendly game of tug-of-war. It was a lot of fun, but make no mistake about it. These students were serious about the task at hand. All of the workshops were student-led, and they featured topics such as effective communication, time management, club connectivity, delegation, event planning and finding the balance between student government and life.

Recommended for you