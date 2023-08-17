Overdose Awareness Day
By Lake County Sheriff Peyton Grinnell
Later this month, we will be reminded of the overdose crisis that is ravaging our great state, this nation and other countries throughout the entire world when we observe International Overdose Awareness Day on Aug. 31.
It is unfortunate, to say the least, that a designated day is necessary to remind us of such a devasting plague – a plague that does not discriminate between race, wealth, political affiliations, occupations or social classes. The fact of the matter is that with so many families everywhere being impacted by addiction, we simply can’t turn a blind eye. Doing nothing has never been an option, and it never will be.
That is one of the many reasons I felt honored in June when I was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis to Florida’s Statewide Drug Policy Advisory Council. The responsibilities of the Drug Policy Advisory Council include:
- Conducting a comprehensive analysis of the problem of substance abuse in this state and making recommendations to the Governor and Legislature for developing and implementing a state drug control strategy.
- Reviewing and making recommendations to the Governor and Legislature on funding substance abuse programs and services.
- Reviewing various substance abuse programs and recommending, where needed, measures that are sufficient to determine program outcomes.
- Providing other services to the Governor and Legislature as part of a coordinated, statewide effort to assist communities reeling with the impacts of substance abuse.
I am very grateful for the opportunity to serve the citizens of Florida in this capacity, but there’s still a lot more work to do here at home in our county. Our undercover drug detectives recognize the devastating impacts of addiction and that’s why they remain completely committed to doing all they can right here to rid our streets and neighborhoods of drugs and those who choose to push this poison into our communities.
So far this year, our detectives have received reports of 23 overdose deaths, compared to 51 in all of 2022.
It’s important to note that these are just the cases that have been reported to us in our jurisdiction. Many overdoses not resulting in death go completely unreported to law enforcement, for one reason or another.
Our Special Investigations Unit routinely conducts undercover operations that target everyone from street- and mid-level dealers, to those who are high-level drug traffickers.
Just this year alone, our undercover drug detectives have opened approximately 70 cases, executed roughly 20 search warrants on suspected drug homes and made numerous felony drug arrests. We have seized over 35 pounds of cocaine, over 3 pounds of heroin/fentanyl, 4 pounds of methamphetamine and over 35 pounds of MDMA/Molly.
Even with this amount of success and productivity, there remains a great deal of work to be done, and that will always be the case. The detectives in this unit spend their time going from planning and executing operations, to the court preparations for the arrests resulting from those operations, and then on to the next operation. It’s a never-ending cycle, but as I mentioned, doing nothing is not an option.
You can report suspected drug activity by visiting our website at www.lcso.org and clicking on the “How Do I” tab on the homepage. From there, click the “Provide a tip” link.
Thank you and stay safe!
Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Triangle News Leader.