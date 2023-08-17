I was shocked to find out how many public-school students have a private tutor. This is incredibly unfair to those children who don’t have a private tutor. Students with a tutor usually end up among the top students in the classroom.
There is much disagreement between liberals and conservative scholars on what works in public education. But both the left and the right agree that private tutors make a huge difference. The good news is that there are free private tutors already available to almost every single student.
Tutors can be quietly supportive or tough disciplinarians. What matters most is that a child has a private tutor actively engaged in that student’s progress and education. Children without a tutor helping them four hours a week are likely to be left behind.
Interestingly, children with private tutors have attendance records of 98%. Those without tutors have an attendance of just 82%. It’s hard to compete in the classroom when you miss the equivalent of one day a week of schooling.
Graduation rates are 89% for students with private tutors versus only 73% for those students without private tutors. Students with private tutors in K-12 are 67% likely to graduate from college versus only 42% for those students without private tutors.
The left and the right agree. Private tutors make a huge difference in student outcomes. Why haven’t the school systems across America realized the power of private tutors and done something about it?
The “private tutors” I am talking about are actively engaged parents. There is almost nothing a school can do to level the playing field between active parents (private tutors) and disengaged parents (no private tutor).
I find it helpful to think of actively engaged parents as private tutors because that more clearly articulates the advantages for the child and the disadvantages for children without engaged parents. If you are a parent or grandparent, thinking of yourself as a private tutor more clearly demonstrates your potential impact on your child’s education and lifetime earnings potential.
It does not really matter much if the parents are wealthy or poor. That statistics show, the most important factor whether a child excels, is in the middle of the pack, or a laggard is whether the child has engaged parents.
You don’t have to be a genius to help a student. Every teacher knows this basic truth. If the child has at least one parent who regularly reads to that child or takes an active interest in the child’s schooling, then those children are likely going to be among the best performing in the class.
The children with “private tutors” are the ones whose parents show up at parent-teacher night. The parents who need to show up, those whose children are likely lagging, do not show up at parent teacher night.
Is it fair of us to expect our teachers and schools to somehow make up the advantage children with private tutors have? What if you could give the gift of a permanent advantage to a child? Would you do it?
David Dunn-Rankin is CEO of D-R Media, which owns the Triangle News Leader and Clermont News Leader, as well as newspapers in Highlands, Polk and Sumter counties.