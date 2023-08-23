Systemic issues persist in Florida’s Medicaid redetermination process
Contributed by Florida Policy Institute
Four and a half months after the expiration of federal “continuous coverage” protections, which allowed for individuals enrolled in Medicaid to keep their health insurance during the pandemic, state policymakers have yet to take steps – in the form of opting into waivers and taking advantage of programmatic flexibilities – that would improve Florida’s Medicaid redetermination process for those currently and procedurally losing coverage.
Florida is the only state in the nation that has not taken any of the 23 flexibilities offered by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to help mitigate the impacts of Medicaid redeterminations. Seven of these flexibilities require no waiver to implement.
During a recent press call, several health care researchers and advocacy groups, including Florida Policy Institute, Georgetown University’s Center for Children and Families, Florida Covering Kids and Families, Florida Health Justice Project and UnidosUS, shared their concerns on Florida’s Medicaid redetermination process.
The group also brought attention to a recent letter from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to Florida’s Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Jason Weida that outlines some possible violations by the state in its Medicaid redetermination process. Broadly, it seems that Florida is on track to receive federal corrective actions, which could include a pause in the process or financial ramifications.
Official data released in late July by CMS show that in the first month after federal continuous coverage provisions for Medicaid ended, 249,427 Floridians were disenrolled, 82% of whom had their cases closed for procedural or “red tape” reasons, not necessarily because they were no longer eligible. The data released by CMS shows Florida pushed more people off Medicaid in the first month of the redetermination process than any other state.
Additionally, CMS data backs up the stories shared by Floridians having difficulty getting through to the Department of Children and Families (DCF) on the phone to get help with their redeterminations: in April, 48% of the calls made to DCF were abandoned, and the average wait time for an initial contact was 40 minutes before being pushed to another helpline. Florida’s call center metrics were among the worst in the 17 states that started their redetermination process in April. Florida ranked 16th for its wait times and had the highest call abandonment rate.
During the press call, FPI pointed to steps that DCF could take to reduce barriers for eligible families during the state’s Medicaid unwinding process:
- •Pause redeterminations until DCF can successfully execute the goals outlined in the redetermination plans submitted to CMS;
- •Pause redeterminations until the call center is fully staffed and trained to handle increased call volume for all languages;
- •Delay procedural terminations for beneficiaries for one month (30 days) while the state conducts targeted renewal outreach;
- •Disaggregate data by age group to ensure that parental redeterminations are not triggering redeterminations for children and special care populations early; and
- •Increase the 10-day account closure notice to 30 days notice to give people time to find other coverage.
“Florida already has one of the highest child uninsured rates in the nation and the state’s mishandling of the unwinding is likely to make a bad situation worse,” said Joan Alker, executive director and research professor at Georgetown University’s Center for Children and Families. It’s time for the governor to hit pause and get to the bottom of why so many Floridians are losing coverage for procedural reasons. As children head back to school, we are reminded of the important role Medicaid plays in helping them get the health care they need to show up to school ready to learn.”
It is important to note that official data released by CMS is delayed by four months, although the state is required to report to CMS each month by the eighth day. During these delays, data has been updated by the state. This makes it difficult to provide and interpret the Medicaid unwind data not only in the state of Florida, but nationally as well. Florida’s current and most updated trends still confirm that back in April, a majority of those who lost coverage (57%) did so because of procedural reasons.
