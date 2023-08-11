Summer break is almost over and we have been counting down the days until August 10, the first day of school. We’re also counting down the top 5 things parents and students need to know before everyone returns.
Number 5: Parents of students who attended a Lake County school last year, became familiar with our Skyward Family Access portal. This year, we have moved to a new student information system called Focus. On Focus, parents will find a user-friendly system to help them track their child’s academic progress and, ultimately, enhance learning. For more information about Focus, including an account guide, visit our website at lake.k12.fl.us/FOCUS.
Number 4: We have several new learning opportunities for high school students looking for extra preparation for college and beyond. Among them is our first International Baccalaureate program, which will be housed at Tavares High School. It will provide a rigorous accelerated curriculum option for college-bound students. The Advanced International Certificate of Education, or AICE program, offers another advanced diploma track. It has been expanded this year to include four high schools and their feeder middle schools. Additionally, Mount Dora High School this year will become home to our new Criminal Justice Early College Academy. This is a specialized program that will give students an opportunity to earn their Associate of Arts degree while still in high school.
Number 3: A bill passed by the Florida state legislature this year requires school districts to prohibit the use of wireless communications devices, including cell phones, during instructional time. We recognize the need for students to have cell phones before and after school and during after-school activities, but we also recognize the importance of following this state law. As a result, in all of our schools this year cell phones and any other wireless communication devices must be kept on silent or in vibrate mode. They also must be kept out of sight in a book bag, purse or pocket unless the teacher or school administrator has authorized their use. Students are prohibited from using their devices to take pictures or record audio or video without proper consent, and they are not to use the devices to transmit test information. Additionally, students are not allowed to use headphones or earbuds during class unless they have a specialized accommodation identified in an IEP or 504 Plan. We will share more information about this protocol directly with parents in the days to come.
Number 2: Safety is a top priority for us. Last school year, we installed the infrastructure for a new school security system. This year, we are ready to fully implement that system, which is equipped with panic buttons that will be worn by school staff members to ensure rapid response in times of crisis. These panic buttons can notify resource officers and administrators of classroom health and safety issues. They can also notify law enforcement of larger scale emergencies faster than the time it would take to make a 9-1-1- call.
Lastly, whenever I talk about the great things we are doing in our schools, I’m often asked by parents, “How can I help?” My answer to that question is the Number 1 thing families need to know before sending students back to school in Lake County. The best way to help students, teachers and our district achieve this year is for parents to make sure their children attend school every day. Research shows that when students are chronically absent – missing 10 percent or more of the school year – they are less likely to read proficiently by third grade, achieve in middle school and graduate from high school. Parents can give their children the best opportunity to excel by making daily school attendance a priority.
I look forward to welcoming all our students back on Thursday, August 10. It’s going to be another great school year in Lake County!