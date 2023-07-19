viewpoints

Getting his life back
Reader H. writes, “When I read that a jury had acquitted Scot Peterson, the former deputy/school resource officer from the Parkland High School shooting, I was appalled at his post-trial comment that, after 4 ½ years, he ‘finally got his life back.’ What a clueless, tone-deaf thing to say! What about the 17 people who will never get their lives back – because those lives ended that day? What about the survivors and families who will never be able to have a part of their lives back?
“I am very qualified to evaluate Peterson’s actions (or lack thereof), based on a 31-year law enforcement career. I have been shot at more times than I can count. I have been to bombing scenes, both post-blast and while the explosion was still potentially imminent. I have been in burning buildings, as well as in burned-out buildings in danger of collapsing. I moved toward the threat, not away from it.
“I may not have walked in Peterson’s actual shoes, but I have worn the same brand and style for 31 years. Based on that experience, I can say he is a disgrace to every first responder who has ever served a community.
“I also remember a conversation I had with my father shortly after I began my law enforcement career. My dad, who served in the military for over 20 years, including three combat tours in Vietnam, made a distinction between his service and mine. He deployed to combat zones for eight to 12 months at a time, then returned home to his next duty station.
“I entered a combat zone every time I left my house. With this (in my opinion) astute observation in mind, Peterson could be classified as a deserter. He failed to engage the enemy, costing the lives of 17 people.
“Peterson said that he finally had his life back. I certainly hope not. I hope that he cannot sleep at night, haunted by the consequences of his inaction. I hope he feels shame every time he sees an emergency vehicle roar past, lights flashing and sirens blaring, rushing toward danger rather than running away or frozen in inaction. His precious pension should be depleted drastically to pay for counseling and assistance to those whom he failed.
“Sheriff Grady Judd summed it up well. He was a coward then, and he’s a coward now. And no jury verdict will change that assessment.” H.
Thanks, H. Thank you for your service. We are grateful for those who protect and serve. I was actually surprised someone brought a case against a cop. We all should have known how that case was going to end.
The U.S. Supreme Court has made it clear: Police officers do not have an obligation to protect and serve. Joseph Lozito was on a New York City subway. The cops were on the train looking for a bad guy who had been on a 24-hour stabbing spree.
The cops were feet away, but in a relatively secure location, as the bad guy Gelman attacked Lozito. Law enforcement did nothing, staying safe as Lozito fought for his life. The cops weren’t sure if Gelman had a gun, so they refused to save Lozito, just feet away as he was brutalized.
Our U.S. Supreme Court said those policemen on the NYC subway could not be held liable for failing to act. Our highest court believes that the police we pay to protect us have no obligation to actually step forward in a dangerous situation. If a cop fails to protect the public, our Supreme Court believes the cop should get off scot-free. The cop gets their life back, but the victims never do.
Of course, Peterson, the Parkland cop, was going to get off scot-free and gets his life back. That was never in doubt.
Our Supreme Court’s elimination of responsibility for our law enforcement officer’s failure to act creates public relations problems for the good cops, like you H., and for citizens who want to believe in our law enforcement team.
Readers, what do you think the obligation of cops should be? Share your thoughts.
David Dunn-Rankin is CEO of D-R Media, which owns the Triangle News Leader and Clermont News Leader, as well as newspapers in Highlands, Polk and Sumter counties.