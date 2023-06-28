An open letter to Lake County citizens
By Alan Hays,
Lake County Supervisor of Elections
Recently it has come to my attention that there is a video circulating on the internet that is published under the banner of an organization called Florida Republican Assembly. The group is not affiliated with the Republican Party of Florida.
This video is full of lies and misrepresentations about the elections in Florida in general and specifically against my integrity and the integrity of the Lake County Supervisor of Elections employees.
It appears this organization has taken data acquired via public records requests that we must, by law, provide and they have twisted the data to support their narrative. They don’t know how to properly interpret the data, thus their conclusions are false.
While my first inclination was to ignore such nonsense, I learned from people outside of Lake County they too have seen the video. You deserve to know the truth and as your elected Supervisor of Elections, I can assure you that this office is 100% compliant with all federal and state laws and rules regarding the whole election process.
There is no conspiracy to provide our citizens with anything other than elections that are accurate, secure and efficient every time.
No one has had their identity stolen nor have any false votes been entered into our systems. No system of ours has been hacked. The results of each election are randomly audited, and the results of each election have been 100% accurate in each audit.
Anyone who tells you anything contrary to those statements is lying, pure and simple.
You have my commitment to always be truthful and we will always be in compliance with the law.
Thank you for allowing us to be your trusted elections team in Lake County, Florida!
Respectfully yours,
Alan
Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Triangle News Leader.