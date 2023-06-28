viewpoints

A cultural warrior for conservatism
Reader J. writes, “Your recent editorial (on Disney) disappointed me. Usually, I find your opinion pieces thought-provoking. Even if I do not agree with your conclusions, you raise good points for consideration. This recent editorial regarding Gov. DeSantis’ ongoing feud with Disney did not contain your usual depth of analysis. It was emotionally charged and came across as shrill.
“I do not disagree that Gov. DeSantis’ action against Disney was retaliatory. The most casual of observers can discern that fact. I also agree that the measure is likely to be overturned in court, unless the judges find that the initial founding of the Reedy Creek district violated fair business practices.
“Where you and I disagree is when we delve into why Gov. DeSantis took this action. I do not believe that he was being ‘thin-skinned.’ Whether one agrees with his positions or not, Gov. DeSantis views himself as fighting for his conservative values in a culture war. He took a stand on parental rights in education.
“When Disney weighed in on the matter, he struck back to energize his base. Yes, the action is retaliatory, as I have already conceded. Gov. DeSantis did not pander any more to his base than Kamala Harris, Gavin Newsome, Charles Shumer or any other members of the extreme left have to their base. It is what politicians do, particularly if they aspire to higher office.
“We can agree that the action against the Reedy Creek district is retaliatory. But I think your accusation that Gov. DeSantis is thin-skinned and motivated by the desire to ‘torture’ Disney is light on factual support or evidence. You usually utilize a more measured, analytical approach to your editorials. This one missed that mark by a wide margin.” J.
I wrote J. back: Thanks, J. Fair comments. I think one could easily say DeSantis’s feud with Disney is pandering to the base and not thin-skinned. Which do you think is more concerning? Thanks for your well-reasoned note.
J. responded, “Thank you for your reply. First, I appreciate your taking the time to respond. Second, I appreciate your willingness to engage in dialogue on the issues addressed in your column. If only our so-called representatives in government could do the same.
“I would have to say that being thin-skinned is more concerning to me. Pandering is what politicians do. Their goal is to retain their office or gain the next one. To accomplish this goal, they have to motivate and activate their supporters. Sometimes they can stir them with fine rhetoric, sound logic, well-organized presentations of their positions, etc.
“But often they find it easier and faster just to spout off a soundbite, sensationalize a situation, demonize their opponents or take a largely symbolic action that does not really accomplish anything. Like it or not, pandering is what politicians do. But at least in doing so, they are being largely consistent and even predictable.
“Someone who is thin-skinned is much less predictable. His motivation is pride. He will do whatever he believes necessary to defend or avenge his offended pride. Give me a panderer any day. Someone once said, ‘A politician looks to the next election and makes decisions accordingly. A statesman looks to the next generation and makes decisions accordingly.’ I agree with many of Gov. DeSantis’ policy positions, and I believe that those policies may result in longer-term benefits and blessings on our state and our nation. But the question is how he implements those policies and his motivation in pursuing them.
“As I mentioned in my first email to you, Gov. DeSantis is a cultural warrior for conservatism. But is he a ‘statesman’? Based on some of his actions, I would have to say that the jury is still out on that question.” J.
