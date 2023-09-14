Every year, schools across the country recognize September as Attendance Awareness Month.
It’s part of a nationwide effort to raise awareness about the value of regular school attendance
and to focus on reducing chronic absenteeism in the new school year. The theme for this year’s observance is “Showing Up Together!” I want to share with you the Top 5 reasons why daily school attendance, or showing up together, matters.
Number 5: Chronic absenteeism causes students to fall behind. We understand that sometimes children are sick and cannot come to school, but I hope those instances are rare. Research shows that missing 10 percent of the school year – or about 2 days each month – can make it harder for young students to learn to read and for all children to fully engage with the current day’s instruction.
Number 4: Frequent absences can put students at a greater risk of poverty as adults. American University reports that children who miss school, struggle academically and fail to read at grade level by the end of third grade are four times more likely to drop out of high school. And adults without a high school education generally earn lower incomes and experience higher unemployment than their peers with a high school diploma.
Number 3: Absences and tardiness can affect learning for the whole classroom if the teacher has to slow down learning to help other students catch up.
Number 2: Chronic absenteeism may mask other problems. If your child is repeatedly asking to miss school, it could indicate struggles with schoolwork or difficulty making friends. If you suspect there are underlying issues, rather than keeping your child at home consider contacting the school so teachers, counselors or administrators can help address the concerns.
And the Number 1 reason why school attendance matters is that good attendance is a healthy practice that teaches personal responsibility. That will help students succeed as adults in college and in the workforce.
Being in school supports students’ overall well-being and provides them with opportunities to learn, achieve and to reach for their dreams. My message to students and their families is: Let’s show up together and build the habit of daily school attendance.