viewpoints

How women are treated poorly in Florida
Florida ranks dead last (50th) for the average woman’s wage. Mississippi (49th) pays its women better than Florida. South Carolina (48th) pays women better. West Virginia (47th) pays women better.
If Florida pays women worse than West Virginia and Mississippi, we have a big problem.
This study by smartdollar.com also looked at cities.
The Miami-Ft. Lauderdale pays women dead last out of 56 large US cities. Orlando pays women 55th out of 56 large cities. Jacksonville pays women 53rd out of 56 large U.S. cities. Tampa Bay ranked 46th out of 56 large metro areas.
This is how awful Florida pays women. New Orleans pays better than these large Florida cities. Detroit pays better. Memphis pays better. St. Louis pays better.
Polk County ranked 91 out of 94 mid-sized areas in the USA. Polk County ranked almost last national in women’s pay across municipalities of all sizes – 343 out of 354. Mobile, Alabama, pays women better than Polk County. Shreveport, Louisiana pays women better than Polk County. Jackson, Mississippi, pays better than Polk County.
Highlands County ranks 172 out of 204 small metro areas in how well it pays its women. Florence, Alabama and Charleston, West Virginia, pay their women better than Highlands County.
Ouch. This is just terrible news for women in Florida.
But wait, maybe it’s not just women Florida pays so poorly. Maybe we pay men poorly too?
Nope. That’s not the case. Men make the same or better than the national average. Florida’s average hourly rate for men and women combined was $22.59 in 2022, higher than the national average of $22.01. It is just women who get paid so terribly in Florida.
One reason why women in Florida are paid less money than any other state in the country is because of the types of industries that dominate Florida’s economy. Of the top 20 occupations in Florida, 70% pay less than $20 an hour. Women heavily dominate these service occupations: housekeeping, food service, retail, and senior care.
It’s not just tourism and hospitality. One out of every six teachers lives just above the poverty line. One out of every ten nurses lives at near poverty levels.
Part of the reasons Florida is the worst place for women to work is the lack of unionization and because Florida is a right-to-work state. Unions are weak in Florida, with only 5.6% enrolled as union workers. This is about half the rate of the national average.
Furthermore, Florida has a large number of small businesses, which often cannot afford healthcare for their employees or to pay higher wages. Small businesses employ over 42% of the state’s workforce and many of them are in the service industry. As a result, women who work in the state’s small businesses focused on service industries make less money.
Another reason women in Florida are paid less money is due to the lack of family-friendly policies in the state. Florida is one of the few states that does not have a family leave policy. Women who are the primary caregivers and who need to take time off to care for their families may lose pay or even lose their jobs altogether.
No politician in Florida is discussing how poorly we pay our women. Have you heard a single politician in Tallahassee talk about improving the pay of women in the state? If you are a conservative, you say you don’t want unions, and you don’t want to enact family-friendly policies in Florida, then what is the way forward to pay our women better than Mississippi?
