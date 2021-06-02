Last month, at least three lawsuits were filed against the state of Florida over changes made to voting regulations in the state, according to the League of Women Voters in Florida.
First, the League of Women Voters in Florida, Black Voters Matter and the Florida Alliance for Retired Americans sued. Next, NAACP Legal Defense Fund on behalf of the Florida NAACP, Disability Rights Florida and Common Cause Florida sued in a separate lawsuit. A third lawsuit was then filed by Faith in Florida, Florida Rising, UnidosUS, Equal Ground Education and Poder Latinx.
“The League of Women Voters of Florida has fought SB 90 since its introduction, and we’re continuing our fight now,” said Patricia Brigham, president of the League of Women Voters of Florida in a news release. “The legislation has a deliberate and disproportionate impact on elderly voters, voters with disabilities, students and communities of color. It’s a despicable attempt by a one party ruled legislature to choose who can vote in our state and who cannot. It’s undemocratic, unconstitutional, and un-American.”
According to the League of Women Voters in Florida, “SB 90 directly impacts third party voter registration organizations like the League of Women Voters and forces them to take certain steps that could discourage Floridians from registering to vote and, as a result, suppress voter turnout.”
Visit https://lwvfl.org.