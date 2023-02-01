Since 2022, thieves have come onto properties in Clermont, Minneola and Groveland to snatch containers of orchids, leaving victims and police speculating whether the plants are being stolen to sell elsewhere, especially since some orchids are valuable.
One of those who lost orchids is Triangle News Leader editor Laura Bennett-Kimble. A large hanging planter containing two species was stolen from her Clermont resident last September.
Bennett-Kimble said she suspects the plants may have been taken to be sold. Depending on the species, mature plants can run $100 and up.
Noting that people shouldn’t be scared to put plants in their yard for fear that they may get stolen, she encouraged other theft victims to file reports so police departments have a track record of the trend.
“I just wouldn’t want this to happen to anyone else. People should be aware that this is going on,” she said, adding that she’d had the orchids, which were hanging in a planter in her front yard, for more than a decade.
Another whose orchids met the same fate was Allison Holder, from Minneola. One day she noticed three pots of orchids missing from her front yard, and a week later realized a fourth plant was gone.
“Those orchids were my pride and joy,” she said. “They were hanging from a huge tree and were so beautiful.”
Having grown the orchids for 10 years, Holder said it takes time for the orchids to become fully established.
“That’s what makes it all the more hurtful that people would want to steal them,” she said. “Since then, I’ve read about other people who have had plants stolen. I think that the thieves are selling them somewhere.”
This past autumn, Gaile Abeyta, of Groveland, found one of her orchids on the ground of her front yard. When she looked into the tree above, she was horrified to see that all of her prized orchids, including one a friend helped her grow, were gone.
“They looked so gorgeous with their exotic colors,” she said. “When I walked out and found that nine of my plants were gone – including Ben’s – I burst into tears. Those plants had weathered bad storms and I had nurtured them. For them to just be stolen was heartbreaking.”
Once thefts began to proliferate, local law enforcement was notified.
“The theft of someone’s orchids and plants is an odd crime that doesn’t come across our paths very often, but even so, it’s an awful crime if you are the victim, and one that we take seriously,” said a source within the Groveland Police Department.
Clermont Police Department Lieutenant Malcolm Draper said that he is aware of similar thefts in neighboring areas.
“We work very closely with law enforcement agencies in Groveland and Mascotte, and we all try to share crime trends like this. This is an unusual crime that we are all aware of,” said Draper. “The truth is we don’t know exactly why people are targeting orchids. It could be to sell them, as some are valuable, or it could just be that they want them for themselves. Whatever the reason, orchid theft is still a crime.”
To avoid theft, Draper advised homeowners to check on their security and make changes, such as buy a home alarm camera to video possible crimes, and install and keep good lighting around property.
“We encourage the public if they see anything suspicious in their neighborhood to call us immediately,” said Draper. “Do not ever think it’s too trivial. Any information is great, no matter how small.”
To report theft of orchids, other plants or any other personal items, contact your local police department or Lake County Sheriff’s Office. In addition to phone reporting, some police departments offer online crime reporting.
“I encourage anyone who has had orchids stolen to file a police report,” Bennett-Kimble said. “I did mine online, and it was quick and easy to do.”