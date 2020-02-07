There are a ton of social networking web sites. But one stands apart for a very special reason----this one saves lives. It’s matchingdonors.com.
Matchingdonors.com links organ donors with people in need of kidney and other transplants. In the U.S. 19 people die each day waiting for an organ transplant. Most of them for kidneys. If you've ever considered becoming a living organ donor or if you are someone in need of an organ transplant, visit MatchingDonors.com, home of the greatest gift of all…the gift of life.