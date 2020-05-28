The City of Eustis is currently preparing its budget for Fiscal Year 2021, which begins on October 1, 2020. That budget includes a tentative budget amount for community organizations and event support grants.
The City will be accepting organization and event support grant applications until the deadline of Friday, June 19, 2020. For an organization to be eligible to request funding, the organization must be a 501(c)(3) corporation, must provide a service that improves the quality of life for a majority of the citizens of Eustis and must provide a financial statement and a full accounting of the use of the grant funds. For an event to be eligible to request funding, the event sponsor must be a 501(c)(3) corporation, the event must be open to and provide a benefit to all citizens of Eustis in addition to attracting a substantial number of visitors.
The event must contribute to the economic vitality of the community and the event sponsor must provide a full accounting of the total event funds and expenditures. City staff will review applications and make recommendations to the City Commission at the July 18th budget workshop. Please contact Mike Sheppard, the City’s Finance Director, at sheppardm@ci.eustis.fl.us or (352) 483-5440 if you have any questions.