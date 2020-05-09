To inform business owners of the programs they need to save their companies in this unprecedented time, the Orlando Economic Partnership launched a Business Recovery Assistance and Collaborative Engagement (BRACE) program reaching across seven counties.
The free service helps identify and then connect small businesses to the resources they need most.
“We have integrated a technical platform to allow us to reach the business community in all seven counties in the Orlando region to initiate contact and triage immediate and short-term needs,” said Partnership President and CEO Tim Giuliani. “In the upcoming weeks, our goal is to scale this program to reach as many small businesses in our region as possible.”
Small businesses in need of assistance should visit BRACEOrlando.org. Organizations and companies interested in partnering to provide financial relief services can also fill out a form at BRACEOrlando.org to request a follow-up.
Interested parties who complete and submit their online form will have a BRACE Ambassador reach out to them within 48 hours after contact. Ambassadors are trained to triage needs, offer resources or provide referrals to partners with the right expertise.
The BRACE program will be available as long as it’s needed, and as emergency relief programs are available. While some programs, like the Florida Small Business Emergency BRIDGE Program and the Paycheck Protection Program, are no longer accepting applications and have run out of funding, Orlando Economic Partnership is creating a database of companies needing assistance and maintaining communication with them as the federal process ensues and potential local options become available.