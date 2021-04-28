The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra is accepting applications for its first summer camp program – OPO Summer Camp – taking place June 7–11 at The Plaza Live in Orlando.
The camp will allow rising 9th through 12th grade string (violin, viola, cello, contrabass) students to work with professional musicians of the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra. In one-on-one and small group/chamber music settings, students will have the opportunity to improve their technique and artistry on their instrument throughout the week. The goal is to strengthen skills in each student’s playing and to help them hone their musical craft.
All OPO professional musicians involved with the camp have years of performance and teaching experience and will be able to provide extensive learning opportunities for all students in attendance.
Applications are being accepted through April 16, and include written portions as well as two submitted video recordings. The application fee is $15, and tuition (due after notification of acceptance) is $350. The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra also can provide payment plans and scholarship opportunities to applicants.
More information can be found at
https://orlandophil.org/opo-summer-camp.