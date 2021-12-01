This week in our American history we take a look at the entertainment industry, some out of this world events and even tragedy.
The Grand Ole Opry began broadcasting live from Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 28, 1925. It’s one of the longest-lived showcases for country music.
American explorer Richard Byrd and three companions made the first flight over the South Pole on Nov. 29, 1929.
Actress Natalie Wood drowned in a boating accident on Nov. 29, 1981 at age 43. She gained praise for her role as the little girl who doubts the existence of Santa Claus in the movie “Miracle on 34th Street.” She also appeared in many films, including “West Side Story” and “Splendor in the Grass.”
On Nov. 29, 2001, musician George Harrison died at age 58. The youngest member of the Beatles went on to a successful solo career. He was born in Liverpool in 1943 and joined the group, previously known as the Quarrymen, when he was barely 15.
Here’s an odd bit of history: Nov. 30, 1954, in Sylacauga, Alabama, a meteorite crashed through the roof of a house, bounced off a radio and struck Mrs. Elizabeth Hodges. She was sleeping on the couch at the time. The rock was a sulfide meteorite weighing 8.5 pounds and seven inches long. Her only injury? A nasty bruise along her hip and leg.
Fire broke out on Dec. 1, 1958, at Our Lady of Angels School in Chicago. Over 1,200 students were enrolled in the large old building, but little was done about fire prevention. When the fire was finally extinguished, 90 students and three nuns had died.
A year later, 12 nations, including the U.S. and Soviet Union, signed the Antarctica Treaty. It bans military activity and weapons testing on that continent.
The nuclear age was ushered in on Dec. 2, 1942. Nobel Prize-winning physicist Enrico Fermi controlled the first nuclear chain reaction in his laboratory at the University of Chicago. Upon completion, a coded message was sent to President Roosevelt, “Italian navigator has landed in the new world.” Fermi was born in Italy.
The Environmental Protection Agency opened its doors on Dec. 2, 1970.
Future President George Washington summoned his military officers to a tavern in New York City on Dec. 4, 1783 to tell them he was resigning his commission and returning to civilian life. He wasn’t out of the spotlight for long, though. In 1789, he was coaxed out of retirement and elected as our first President.
The Ocklawaha Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, will meet again on Saturday, Dec. 11. For more information, contact June Perry at spooker15@aol.com