This week in our American history, we celebrate some Christmas classics, along with missions to the moon.
Charles Dickens’ classic book “A Christmas Carol” was first published Dec. 19, 1843.
Dec. 19, 1972, the last lunar landing took place. During the Apollo 17 mission, astronauts Eugene Cernan and Harrison Schmitt were on the moon’s surface for a record 75 hours and returned with 243 pounds of rock and soil samples.
Elvis Presley received his draft notice for the U.S. Army at his home in Tennessee Dec. 20, 1957. Although the Navy and Air Force wanted Presley for recruiting purposes, he chose to serve as a regular soldier.
Dec. 21, 1968, the first manned mission to the moon was launched. Apollo 8 astronauts Frank Borman, James Lovell, Jr., and William Anders entered the moon’s orbit on Christmas Eve. During its 10 lunar orbits, television images were sent back to Earth. They were the first humans to view Earth in its entirety.
The 90-year-old creator of the Curious George children’s books died Dec. 21, 1996. Margaret Rey and her husband George escaped wartime Europe in 1940 and fled to America. The following year the first Curious George book was published in the U.S.
Speaking of primates, a baby gorilla named Colo enters the world on Dec. 22, 1956. She was the first gorilla born in captivity. Wedding bells rang on this date in 1968 for Julie Nixon and David Eisenhower. They were both progeny of U.S. presidents. Julie was the daughter of President Nixon and David was the grandson of President Eisenhower.
President Calvin Coolidge lit the first national Christmas tree to grace the White House grounds on Dec. 24, 1923. It was also the first to be decorated with electric lights.
Where were you Christmas Eve, 1968? My family and I watched the live events on TV. We held our breath as Apollo 8 crossed into the dark side of the moon where all communications were lost. Upon their return, the astronauts took turns reading from the book of Genesis. You can hear their broadcast here:
www.youtube.com/watch?v=XEmn0uaQCYc
General George Washington and 5,400 troops crossed the Delaware River on Christmas Day, 1776. At about 11 p.m., the army commenced its crossing of the half-frozen river at three locations. The 2,400 soldiers led by Washington successfully braved the freezing river to reach the New Jersey side of the Delaware just before dawn. The other two divisions failed to reach the meeting point at the appointed time. About 8 a.m. Dec. 26, Washington’s remaining army quickly overwhelmed the German Hessian forces.
The beloved song “White Christmas” was first performed by Bing Crosby on Christmas Day 1941 and in 1962, “To Kill a Mockingbird” opened in theaters. The film is based on the 1960 Pulitzer Prize winning novel by Harper Lee.
