This week we celebrate some Presidential birthdays, Apollo 8 and things that happened during the Great Depression.
The seven-day Kwanzaa holiday designed by Dr. Maulana Karena as a celebration of African-American family and culture was first celebrated on Dec. 26, 1966. The holiday is celebrated by millions worldwide.
President Harry Truman died on Dec. 26, 1972, in Independence, Missouri. He had a deep respect for the office he held and supported and counseled each of his successors. A very private funeral suited to the down-to-earth Truman was held in Missouri in accordance with his wishes.
Thousands turned out for the opening of Radio City Music Hall on Dec. 27, 1932, during the height of the Great Depression. Since then, more than 300 million people have enjoyed movies, concerts and special events there.
Dec. 27, 1941, the Office of Price Administration initiated its first rationing program supporting the American effort in World War II. Established by President Roosevelt to stabilize prices, it also mandated that no driver will be permitted to own more than five automobile tires. Ads at the time urged people to carpool. One poster said “You Ride Alone You Ride With Hitler!”
Apollo 8, the first manned mission to the moon returned home Dec. 27, 1968, after an historic six-day journey. President Richard Nixon signed the Endangered Species Act into law on Dec. 27, 1973. It is one of the most significant and influential environmental laws in American history.
Who was born on Dec. 28, 1856, led his country into World War I and was the creator of the League of Nations? Answer: Thomas Woodrow Wilson. He was awarded the 1919 Nobel Peace Prize, and during his second term the 19th Amendment to the Constitution was ratified which gave women the right to vote. This date in 1981, America’s first “test tube baby” was born in Virginia. Considered a miracle at the time, births like that of Elizabeth Carr are now common.
The 17th President of the U.S. was born into poverty on Dec. 29, 1808. He served as vice president under Abraham Lincoln and became President when Lincoln was assassinated. When President Andrew Johnson died in 1875, at his request, his body was wrapped in the American flag and his personal copy of the Constitution was buried with him.
Dec. 29, 1890, the U.S. Calvary kills 146 Sioux Indians at Wounded Knee in South Dakota. The brutal massacre was the result of a fight that broke out between an Indian and a U.S. soldier. Nearly half of the casualties were women and children.
The deadliest theater fire in U.S. history happened at the Iroquois Theatre in Chicago on Dec. 30, 1903. More than 600 people died.
Former teen idol Ricky Nelson died in a plane crash in Texas on Dec. 31, 1985. His career began in 1957 when he sang and played guitar on “The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet.” This date in 1999, the United States officially hands over control of the Panama Canal to Panama. Since then, over 1 million ships have used the canal.
Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863, and that same day, a farmer named Daniel Freeman was the first to file a claim under the new Homestead Act in Nebraska that legalized the long-standing practice of “squatting.”
