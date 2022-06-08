OUR Florida, the state’s federally funded emergency rental assistance relief program, is no longer accepting applications, as all funding received by the state have been allocated and distributed to eligible Floridians, the agency said.
Through the program, more than 228,000 families have received relief on past due rent and utilities. In one year since the program was launched, it distributed more than $1.3 billion to support Floridians.
To learn more, visit OURFlorida.com. For additional assistance, applicants can call 1-833-493-0594, seven days a week from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. EST.
With this program concluding, the Florida Department of Children & Families issued information on other programs and services available throughout Florida to support families through challenges:
Dial 2-1-1 from any phone to seek local referral assistance.
Florida’s Center for Child Welfare provides local referrals for education, the court system, employment, health, housing and law enforcement, etc. Visit http://centerforchildwelfare.fmhi.usf.edu/FloridaStatewideServices.shtml.
HOPE Florida unites communities through “Care Navigators” to guide Floridians on an individualized path to prosperity, economic self-sufficiency and hope. Go to https://www.myflfamilies.com/APathwaytoProsperity.
Community Action Agencies represent nearly every area of Florida and provide immediate financial assistance to those in crisis and assist those in poverty to become independent. To find your local agency, go to https://faca.org/help_search.
Continuums of Care (CoC) are organizations that assist in outreach, intake and assessment to link housing and services to those who are homeless, provide emergency shelter, transitional housing and permanent housing to end episodes of homelessness. To find your local CoC, visit https://bit.ly/3NhZXfr.