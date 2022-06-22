If you want a fresh look for your castle, now is the time to change it up! Showcase Furniture in Mount Dora has over 12,000 square feet of beautiful furniture for every room. There are many sets and pieces in stock and ready for delivery and their annual July 4th sale stats today! Although their main line of furniture is Ashley, they also carry other name brands such as Stanley Chair Co., Coaster, Sea Winds and Best Home Furnishings. Their best sellers are the unique styles of furniture that reflect the relaxing Florida lifestyles. For the finishing touch to your décor, the right accessory can make all the difference and there is also a large selection of lamps, wall art, partitions, rugs, and accent tables to inspire you.
For your outdoor gatherings there is an impressive collection of patio furniture to make your backyard a stylish sanctuary, just in time for the Bar-B-Ques!
Showcase Furniture is family owned and operated by John Purvis and son, Chad. They are celebrating 30 years in Lake County and in the same location. “We always take care of our reputation. We take pride in offering quality furniture, old fashioned service and we never pressure our customers. We have extraordinarily little overhead, so we discount to most humans,” John smiles.
They are located at 4850 N. Hwy 19-A in Mount Dora, or you may visit them at Showcase Furniture.net.