If happiness is an emotional state of mind, comprised of joy, contentment and all the positive feel goods, then why do so many folks look for others to make them happy?
When we look to an outside source to fulfill us, we give that source our power. It’s as though we’ve given them the driver’s seat to our thoughts, emotions and even actions.
We become desperate for their approval and when we don’t garner it, we allow ourselves to spin out and lose control of our mental health.
Let’s say Bill and Sally have been dating for a while, and he counts on her to encourage him when he feels low. Sally—who wasn’t created to be his personal perk maid—has her own life to govern and falls short of Bill’s expectation.
Here’s a possible outcome:
1. Thoughts: Bill travels down the rabbit trail of doubt, thinking that perhaps he isn’t worthy of her time and effort.
2. Emotions: Bill feels insecure, rejected and desperately lost without Sally’s assurances.
3. Actions: Bill demands that Sally be there for him and when she rebuffs, he resorts to name calling. Essentially the beginning of their end.
As basic as the example is, it outlines the process of someone who outsources their emotional welfare from thought to behavioral finale.
These scenarios can be avoided when we realize that happiness is a mentality we can choose to learn. It doesn’t mean that we go around being happy 100% of the time. Perhaps it means that we choose satisfaction, contentment, joy, gratefulness and/or self-fulfillment. There’s such a wide spectrum and we get to decide where we fall on it in any given circumstance.
Jesus tells us in John 13:17 “So now put into practice what I have done for you, and you will experience a life of happiness enriched with untold blessings!”
TODAY’S PRACTICE
• In order to rewire our brain with a mentality that benefits us, we may have to unlearn the things that harm us. Write down a belief about yourself that has shackled your mental health.
• Choose an I Am affirmation to override the old thought and belief.
• Choose a scripture to meditate on that compliments your I Am affirmation.
• Say your chosen I Am affirmation aloud when you’re by yourself and silently throughout the day until it sticks.
Be patient, it took a long time for you to develop the mentality you currently possess; it will take time to introduce a new one. But it will be worth it. You’re worth it.
Remember, you are a powerful child of God and everything you need to rise out of the ashes of the past lives on the inside of you. I’m truly blessed by your notes of encouragement, questions, and prayer requests.