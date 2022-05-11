The first LIVE IT Ride event raised $10,100, with 100% of the proceeds dedicated to students at Lake Technical College.
The March 5 bike ride, named Mount Dora Live It Ride Cycling for a Future, had 222 riders registered for 18-mile, 30-mile and 64-mile rides.
Bill and Tracy Draper began planning an organized bicycle ride in December 2021 and decided that they wanted to give to a worthy cause.
“Lake County is growing so much, and we want people to be trained, find work and stay in this area,” they said in a recent news release.
Tracy said, “This ride was a first-time event, and it was thrilling to have the support. I was pretty impressed and surprised by the amount of money that was donated.”
Lake Technical College Executive Director DeAnna Thomas said, “These are the type of community partnerships that make the difference in a student being able to successfully complete their program. These funds will be used directly for students to reduce the barriers that hinder their success.”
Tracy attended the University of Georgia for one year but changed paths when she decided to pursue a certificate in cosmetology. No strangers to workforce training and the skilled trades, Tracy and Bill decided to tour Lake Technical College to discover what programs were being offered.
“I was very impressed with the amount of programs Lake Tech offers, the degree of technology and equipment provided, how clean and organized everything was, and just how well thought-out the entire college process was from start to finish,” Tracy said.
Lake Technical College is a public, post-secondary institution that offers high quality training for over 30 career and technical programs, as well as, adult education classes for GED and ESOL. The main campus is located at 2001 Kurt Street, Eustis. The Institute of Public Safety is located at 1565 Lane Park Cutoff, Tavares.
Visit www.laketech.org or call 352-589-2250 for more information.