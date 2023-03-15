February was a very dry month for much of Lake County, as shown in this map from the St. Johns River Water Management District. With less than an inch of rain recorded throughout most of the county and several neighboring counties, crunchy lawns and dusty cars became common sights.
According to SJRWMD data, the county’s monthly total was 0.62 inches of rain last month. Compare that with last February, when it was 0.81 inches, or contrast it with a hurricane-season month, last August, when data show Lake County got 7.54 inches of rain.
So far, March has been another dry month, with the National Weather Service issuing Red Flag fire warnings as low humidity and windy days continue. Last March, the county’s recorded rainfall was 6.25 inches. Let’s see what the rest of March 2023 has in store.
SJRWMD operates and maintains 1,600 monitoring stations throughout its district and processes data from approximately 200 additional sites collected by federal and other agencies. More than 16 million measurements are collected, verified, processed and stored each year.
Interested in seeing more regional rainfall data?
Visit https://www.sjrwmd.com/data/hydrologic/#precipitation.