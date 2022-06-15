Local parks don’t take care of themselves, and the city of Tavares has been working to improve several lately, including the Tavares Nature Park on Milwaukee Avenue.
Longtime Tavares resident Jim Jackson alerted Triangle News Leader to progress at the park, saying, “We’re just tickled to death” to see the positive changes.
Tavares recently removed an old wooden fence and created a natural border of Florida fieldstone boulders at the park, and plans are in the works to do the same at Summerland Park on Wells Avenue, according to Mark O’Keefe, Tavares public communications director.
“Native plants that are typically found in a Flatwoods ecosystem, like Tavares Nature Park, meander through the rocks in what will become an educational demonstration garden,” O’Keefe said. “Many of these selections will provide a source of nectar for pollinating insects, as well as fruit for birds and others. This was all designed to embrace, celebrate and conserve nature, just as the purpose of the park.”
On the Tavares website, it describes the park: “Only 3 minutes from downtown Tavares discover this 2-mile loop trail with grassy trails through open pine groves. Generally considered an easy route, it takes an average of 10 min to complete. This trail is great for birding. Dogs are welcome but must be on a leash. This is a passive park containing 101 acres, of nature trails. Be sure to watch where you’re stepping! Be warned, it is muddy, so it would be best traveled during dry times. It is a nature park (wetlands) with lots of wet/muddy spots to navigate around. Benches in some spots, a picnic table, and a pavilion next to a small pond in the center of the park. The perimeter trail is approximately a 2-mile loop with many unmarked trails in between. Clean well-stocked city restrooms. Bring bug spray!”