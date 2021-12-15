Last Thursday, Lake County Board Chairman Sean Parks was unanimously elected chairman of the Central Florida Expressway Authority (CFX) governing board at the agency’s meeting. Parks, who previously served the board as vice chair, will serve a one-year term as chairman.
“I am honored to serve as chairman of the Central Florida Expressway Authority as transportation infrastructure is a key driver in supporting economic prosperity and quality of life in Lake County and the Greater Orlando area,” Parks said.
The tolling agency “was established in 2014 with an expanded mandate to build and maintain a regional transportation network that connects Brevard, Lake, Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties.” On average, CFX receives funds from more than 1 million transactions every day, according to its website.
The CFX governing board consists of 10 non-paid members from public and private sectors. Parks serves as the Lake County representative and has been on the board for four years.
For more information about the Central Florida Expressway Authority, visit https://www.cfxway.com.