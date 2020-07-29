When Lake County Eagles Auxiliary #4273 chose Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter as their non-profit partner, it opened the door for more affordable housing in Tavares.
The women of Auxiliary #4273 hosted a Valentine’s Dinner, with all of the proceeds benefitting Habitat Lake-Sumter, and then partnered with Habitat Lake-Sumter associate development director Lacie Himes to write a grant proposal that was sent for approval to the Grand Aerie Fraternal Order of Eagles.
The proposal for The Cottages at Heritage Grove was accepted, and the $10,000 grant will help Habitat Lake-Sumter get closer to a goal of beginning infrastructure in late fall 2020, according to Himes.
The cottage community will be the first age-restricted community (55+) built by Habitat Lake-Sumter and is a planned development consisting of 23 sustainably built, affordable housing units and green space open to all community members. The community will include 14 stand-alone homes and three townhome-style structures with three units each. Each home will be built to energy efficient and sustainable guidelines, meaning that the cost to live in one of these units will continue to be affordable for the long-term.