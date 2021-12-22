Dec. 31, a Mount Dora Center for the Arts fundraiser brings the Roaring 20s back to life to ring in the new year. Themed, “Art of the Deal,” the party will include edgy entertainment, a lively dance floor, distinctive gourmet cuisine, a top shelf open bar and, of course, an art auction.
Described as“the premier social event of the year” by organizers, the event will feature a lavish Great Gatsby party complete with flapper dancers, dueling pianos and a 1920s inspired full buffet dinner.
“Supporting the event helps to raise money for the center’s art programs, and it’s a great way to spend New Year’s Eve,” says Janet Gamache, art center executive director.
“Organizers plan a new theme and menu each year, always striving to outdo the prior years,” a MDCA news release states. “The menu includes appetizers, charcuterie board, Long Island duck breast a L’Orange, English cut filet mignon, Australian leg of lamb, grilled portabella steaks and desserts. The event is being catered by Laura Kelly of Laura’s 4C’s Catering (formerly Moss Gate B&B). The event ticket also includes champagne.”
A silent auction of items includes art from previous Mount Dora Arts Festival exhibitors, donations from local businesses and attractions, as well as fine jewelry. The live auction will include international trips and the original art used for the previous year’s Mount Dora Arts Festival poster. Artist Panther Brunotte will paint live at the event, and her piece will be available at the event.
Guests are encouraged to dress in semi-formal Gatsby-era flapper and dapper attire.
The New Year’s Eve festivities will take place at the Donnelly Park Building in downtown Mount Dora. Tickets are $150 per person and can be purchased at www.MountDoraArt.com or by calling 352-383-0880.