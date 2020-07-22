Larry Boone, pastor of Eustis First Assembly of God, has served his congregation and community for 43 years, but he suffered a serious setback when injured in a crash May 4. Last Friday, he was discharged from a Jacksonville rehabilitation facility, where he was transferred after spending weeks in ICU and then a specialized care facility. A parade welcomed him back home to Eustis.
According to information posted on a Go Fund Me page in support of Boone and his family, “he was in a motorcycle accident due to a truck that ran the 2 way stop sign on Grove Street and Golf Links Ave (now a 4 way stop thanks to the City of Eustis). Larry was able to lay the bike down to avoid a head on collision with the side of the truck, while the truck kept going and left him on the road severely injured.”
Released from Jacksonville rehabilitation facility because insurance coverage had run out, Boone will be cared for by his family.
The Go Fund Me page states, “He has made tremendous strides in his recovery, never once going backwards, but he still has a significant amount of recovery still left. Some may say “the force” was definitely with Larry on May 4th – but it would be God’s force, not the Jedi!”
The Go Fund Me page,
https://www.gofundme.com/f/pastor-larry-boone-medical-and-rehab-support, has been set up to help with Boone’s continued care and rehab.