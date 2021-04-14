President Joe Biden signed the PPP Extension Act of 2021 into law March 30, extending the Paycheck Protection Program an additional two months to May 31, and then providing an additional 30-day period for the U.S. Small Business Administration to process applications that are still pending.
The PPP was instituted last year to support businesses through economic instability caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Updated PPP lender forms, guidance and resources, including eligibility qualifications, are available at www.sba.gov/ppp and www.treasury.gov/cares.
For more information, visit www.sba.gov.