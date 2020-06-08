Rain didn’t keep people from participating in a June 6 Peace, Love and Unity Walk in Mount Dora, as a few hundred people gathered to participate in the event. The walk, which began at the intersection of Donnelly St. and Jackson Ave., was joined by Mount Dora Chief of Police Robert Bell, City Manager Robin Hayes, Mayor Cathy Hoechst and several City Council members.
Raymond “Ray” Ordell Halverson (1934-2020) went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 22, 2020 at the age of 85 after a short but rough battle with cancer. The funeral service will be held at Trinity Evangelical Free Church, 890 Abrams Road, Eustis, Florida at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28. It will al…