You might be a people pleaser if…
1. When making a life-changing decision, you agonize over what people will think and say about you.
When we make decisions based on what God has inspired and approved, what people think should cease to matter.
You might be a people pleaser if…
2. You put people before you and your family—not out of compassion, generosity or even obligation—so they will think kindly of you, accept and approve of you.
If we try to get something from the outside to make us feel better inside, it won’t work. All lasting change starts from the inside. It starts with how God feels about us and ends with us persuading our hearts to His truth.
Believers are 100% accepted and approved by the finished work of Jesus. Romans 3:21-26
You might be a people pleaser if…
3. If you agree with everything someone says, but in your heart, you disagree.
We honor ourselves when we’re truthful, when we offer a different perspective or opinion. God made us diverse. When we’re afraid of having an opposing view in order to be liked, we chip away at our power.
TODAY’S PRACTICE:
1. Explore how accepted you are by God. The Bible says God is the Word and God is love. The Word also says there is nothing you can do to be separated from His love.
2. Stay true to yourself by daring to be courageous and speak your truth.
3. Put your focus on your awesome qualities. I challenge my clients to write 100 things they like about themselves. This exercise may seem impossible, but I assure you, this exercise will stretch you and influence you.
To get started, break things down into ten subcategories. For example, some of my categories are wife, mom, writer, yoga enthusiast, self-worth coach, etc. Once you have your 100, read them daily to persuade your heart. Too often, we look at what’s wrong with us, our weaknesses and failings, instead of what is right with us. Dare to see the good in you!
Remember, you are a powerful child of God, and everything you need to rise out of the ashes of the past lives inside you by the guidance of the Holy Spirit. Your notes of encouragement, questions, and prayer requests truly bless me.