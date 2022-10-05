So many of us have trudged through complicated relationships. Perhaps we compromised our morals, fielded life-sucking arguments, lied to keep the peace, enabled so they wouldn’t leave us, or—when everything hits the proverbial fan—we cut ties for self-preservation.
We tell ourselves that we will never again get together with someone like them. Only to recycle the same behavior in a new relationship. Finally, the novelty wears thin, and we revert to who we were in previous relationships.
No matter who is a fault, we get to be the one that grows from our missteps. We’re the common denominator in our lives, and it’s freeing when we take responsibility for our behavior and core beliefs.
The next time around the relationship mountain, keep these signs in the forefront of your heart:
1 Self-Adoration: Love yourself as God loves you. You give yourself the benefit of the doubt and forgive yourself like your best friend.
2 Mutual Respect: Treat your loved ones with respect. If they don›t treat you with the same respect, log that as a red flag. Healthy relationships are 100% on both sides. Bonus:Men thrive on respect. We ladies thrive on love. Recommended reading: Love & Respect: The Love She Most Desires; The Respect He Desperately Needs by Emerson Eggerichs.
3 Love Language: Study your partner›s love language to find out how they best receive love. Let them know how you best receive yours and then put it into practice. Recommended reading: The Five Love Languages by Gary Chapman.
4 To-tell-the-truth: Honesty in any relationship is vital. If we›re hiding something that hinders our relationship, we sabotage it.
5 Encouragement: Building your partner up with words, actions, and support nourishes you both. When we speak poorly and mistreat one another, the relationship breaks down; however, ties strengthen when we›re mindful of showing love through words and actions.
6 Physical Intimacy: Dr. Phil McGraw states, «Sex might not be everything but it registers higher (90 percent) on the “importance scale” if it’s a source of frustration in your relationship. If your sex life is unfulfilled, it becomes a gigantic issue. On the other hand, couples that have satisfying sex lives rate sex at only 10 percent on the “importance scale.”
7 Prayer: Pray over your partner and with your partner, keeping God at the forefront of your relationship.
Here’s a bonus sign that has worked wonders in my marriage: Date. Commit to dating for the rest of your lives.
TODAY’S PRACTICE:
Put the seven steps into practice.
This year my husband Mark and I are celebrating 30 years of marriage. There were times when we failed at some of the above, but we dusted ourselves off and persevered. As a result, we’re more in love than ever.
Remember, you are a powerful child of God, and everything you need to rise out of the ashes of the past lives on the inside of you by the guidance of the Holy Spirit. I’m truly blessed by your notes of encouragement, questions, and prayer requests.