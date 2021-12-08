For the past couple of years, I’ve chosen a scripture to meditate on throughout the year. When I felt myself getting off course, overwhelmed or discouraged, I’d recite the verse and remind myself of its truth.
In 2020, I tugged my scripture from the Amplified Bible, Classic Edition because I enjoy this in depth version that gives me a bit more to chew on.
Isaiah 43:19 Behold, I am doing a new thing! Now it springs forth; do you not perceive and know it and will you not give heed to it? I will even make a way in the wilderness and rivers in the desert.
Those words saw me through like I had never needed them before. As wrong as everything seemed to go that desolate year, God was by my side, making a way where there looked to be no way. In fact, that was the year that my blog began getting published in two of the three newspapers that it’s published in now. There’s something so fulfilling in encouraging people through the written word, and I praise God that He made a way for me to do just that.
This year my scripture is Genesis 12:2 And I will make of you a great nation, and I will bless you [with abundant increase of favors] and make your name famous and distinguished, and you will be a blessing [dispensing good to others].
This year really has been a total blessing in so many areas, and I can honestly say that it is better to give than receive. Spiritually, mentally and monetarily.
By the end of this year I will pick another scripture to meditate on in 2022. Disclaimer: this isn’t the only scripture I dwell on throughout the year. Rather, it’s an anchor, bringing me back to where God wants me to stake my claim fo
If you’d like to choose an annual scripture, I invite you to do this week’s practice.
This week’s practice:
• Sit in a quiet place where you can focus on God. In John 14:26, Jesus tells us that the Holy Spirit will cause us to recall everything He told us in the Word.
• Allow the Holy Spirit to communicate straight to your heart. Don’t worry if you don’t hear anything at first. It takes practice to shut out the world and our own commentary.
• Or read the Word and choose a scripture that resonates with you, one that you can see helping you develop over the course of the year.
• Let this scripture be your anchor.
Remember, you are a powerful child of God and everything you need to rise out of the ashes of the past lives on the inside of you. I’m truly blessed by your notes of encouragement, questions and prayer requests.