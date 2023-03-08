From the time we were tiny tots, a well-intentioned loved one warned someone not to hurt our feelings. As though our hearts were tender and egos fragile, in desperate need of bubble wrap. We learned that words cut and harm, laying waste to: “Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me.”
Words are so powerful that God created the heavens and earth with them. In fact, since we’re made in God’s image, everything we process with our five senses and emotions was created by someone’s words. Including our own.
Hebrews 11:1 Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.
Instead of allowing words—someone’s opinion—to rip us at our seams, we can mend our hearts with God’s reconciled opinion.
Colossians 1:21 And you, who once were alienated and enemies in your mind by wicked works, yet now He has reconciled in the body of His flesh through death, to present you holy, and blameless, and above reproach in His sight...
When under a verbal attack, we can remind ourselves that we’ve been made holy and blameless in God’s sight. Then, we may relate to the words hurled in our direction through that truth. That truth will function as a guard over our hearts, omitting the disparaging remarks to root in our hearts; rather, they slide off like Teflon.
In other words, when we understand our value, that God’s truth is our firm, rooted foundation, cutting words cease to have power over us.
So, instead of telling a child not to hurt someone’s feelings, maybe we could show them how special they are and use their words for good. And for the child whose feelings become hurt, we could teach them that no one can hurt them without their permission. Then, they can relate to the words as a falsehood that has nothing to do with them and everything to do with the person speaking the untruth.
TODAY’S PRACTICE:
1. Speak God’s truth and understand that nothing and no one can separate you from His love. Study Romans 8.
2. Understand that you’re reconciled to God through Christ Jesus (if you’ve made Jesus your Lord and Savior). Study Romans 5.
3. Once you know beyond a shadow of a doubt that God loves you and did His level best to save you, you will own how valuable you truly are.
Remember, you are a powerful child of God, and everything you need to rise out of the ashes of the past lives inside you by the guidance of the Holy Spirit. Feel free to reach out with questions or prayer requests or to schedule an appointment: Melissa@CoachWithMelissa.com