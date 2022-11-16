I wish I could say I’m inherently a stellar writer. Someone who throws words on a page and they automatically arrange into something thought-provoking.
Actually, I don’t wish that.
If the polished writing gene was bonded into my DNA, then all the messy challenges and necessary growth would be lost, drifting outside of my art.
A perfect, gutless thing.
Let’s face it; there’s no victory in something already won. The best writing comes with a huge side of life and revisions. It’s the experience that tells a great story.
I’ve had experience with failure. After I tied for best-unpublished book of the year way back in 2019, I didn’t even semi-final in the Florida Writer’s Royal Palm Literary Contest in 2020 or 2021.
Sometimes I wanted to sign up for Easy Street and forget my writing passion, which brought me pain.
But only for mere seconds.
Failure, as weird as it sounds, is a triumphant teacher.
Disappointment spurred me to reevaluate, dig deep, and pour my heart and soul into my work.
Thankfully I have an excellent support team. When I want to pull my hair out with my writing, my husband is the perfect mix of understanding and encouragement. My writing partner, Dana, doesn’t let me wallow and reminds me of my successes.
Above all, God is my biggest cheerleader.
There’s no doubt in my heart that He created me for the writing world. He’s why I don’t let doubt devour my gift.
TODAY’S PRACTICE:
1. Decide not to give up.
2. List all the advantages of staying persistent.
3. Write in a journal all the good that’s coming from your gift so you can be reminded when things look bleak.
4. Find a scripture that spells out God’s promise for you and make it personal and positive using I statements. Here’s mine: Isaiah 52:7 I publish peace. Proverbs 14:12 I am satisfied with good from the fruit of my words, And the deeds of my hands return to me as a harvest.
5. Record what good has come out of failure.
6. Record 3 small things you can do now to walk in victory.
On October 29, 2022, I was fortunate to experience victory when I won Gold at the Florida Writers Royal Palm Awards for the Unpublished Young Adult Fiction category. And my talented writing partner, Dana J. Summer’s won Gold for the Unpublished Thriller and Suspense category.
It’s because I pressed through and learned from failure that I persevered.
If failure is a revision, it serves its purpose. Perhaps its purpose was to help you renew your mind in a certain area.
Remember, you are a powerful child of God, and everything you need to rise out of the ashes of the past lives on the inside of you by the guidance of the Holy Spirit. I’m truly blessed by your notes of encouragement, questions, and prayer requests.