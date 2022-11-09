The past can snare our attention, emotions, and future. We meditate on yesteryear with every fiber of our being, and as a result, we get stuck, experiencing old imaginations on a loop. Rather, our perceptions of what lies behind us hold us captive.
The Apostle Paul, who wrote much of the New Testament, knew a thing or two about captivity and wrote this scripture while imprisoned:
Philippians 3:13-14 Brethren, I do not count myself to have apprehended; but one thing I do, forgetting those things which are behind and reaching forward to those things which are ahead, I press toward the goal for the prize of the upward call of God in Christ Jesus.
Forging ahead sounds easier said than done but renewing our minds in this fashion is wholly doable when we rely on the Holy Spirit to guide us, when we employ the mind of Christ, and when we’re diligent in guarding our hearts.
I wish my grandmother hadn’t made a pact with her past. I witnessed firsthand how it twisted her toward bitterness, resentment, and hatred. She could vehemently recount a story about my grandfather—who she hadn’t been married to for over sixty years—as if the incident happened today.
Thankfully for many of us, this isn’t our reality. We don’t actively pursue hate over happiness. But maybe, unwittingly, we choose to carry emotional pain. It’s there when we get into a new relationship. It’s there when we endeavor a new career. It’s there when we plan our future.
To move forward, it’s imperative that we follow the example of the Apostle Paul and cut the puppet strings of the past. A past that doesn’t bare repeating.
When we shift our focus from the past and place it on our present, that’s a baby step in creating an awesome future. Since we have the mind of Christ, we get to open ourselves up to receive all He died to give us.
TODAY’S PRACTICE:
1. Leave the past behind. Make peace with what happened and bury the past. Then, when it tries to resurrect, focus on the here and now. 2 Corinthians 5:17 Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new.
2. Record every single blessing. What’s right in your life? How is your present benefiting you?
3. Pray for direction to create a purpose-driven future that awaits you.
Remember, you are a powerful child of God, and everything you need to rise out of the ashes of the past lives on the inside of you by the guidance of the Holy Spirit. I’m truly blessed by your notes of encouragement, questions, and prayer requests.