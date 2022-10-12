Many of us aren’t familiar with the term “gaslighting,” which was first coined after the 1944 film Gaslight, which showcases a young bride (Ingrid Bergman) whose husband insidiously manipulates her into believing she’s losing her mind.
Because I’ve had clients who struggled with these types of relationships, I believe it’s important to inform as many folks as possible about this egregious form of mental and emotional abuse.
Merriam-Webster defines gaslighting as: psychological manipulation of a person usually over an extended period of time that causes the victim to question the validity of their own thoughts, perception of reality, or memories and typically leads to confusion, loss of confidence and self-esteem, uncertainty of one’s emotional or mental stability, and a dependency on the perpetrator.
Gaslighting burns beyond mere manipulation to get someone to do the bidding of another. This is profoundly psychological and often scarring because the victim’s mind, heart, and emotions become muddled. Essentially, they lose their grasp on their very identity.
Psychology Today reports, «Gaslighting is an insidious form of manipulation and psychological control. Victims of gaslighting are deliberately and systematically fed false information that leads them to question what they know to be true, often about themselves. They may end up doubting their memory, their perception, and even their sanity. Over time, a gaslighter’s manipulations can grow more complex and potent, making it increasingly difficult for the victim to see the truth.”
To untie these mental and emotional binds, we must develop a firm foundation on who God says we are and that we trust and believe His truth above all others. It’s also crucial that we unequivocally know that we have the mind of Christ.
Because gaslighting goes straight to a person’s core, this person may need to reach out for professional help.
TODAY’S PRACTICE:
1. Seek help from a therapist, counselor, or certified coach who can give you the tools to retrain your mind and heart.
2. Trust God to lead and guide you back to mental and emotional help through His Word as you receive guidance from a professional.
Remember, you are a powerful child of God, and everything you need to rise out of the ashes of the past lives on the inside of you by the guidance of the Holy Spirit. I’m truly blessed by your notes of encouragement, questions, and prayer requests. MelissaA@TriangleNewsLeader.com