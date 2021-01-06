It’s my hope this holiday season, that a multitude of people will understand they’re loved by God. No mat-ter their past or present decisions and mistakes.
In order for us to grasp God’s true love for us, we’ve got to plant His truth in our hearts continually. Romans 12:2 (GNT) Do not conform yourselves to the standards of this world, but let God transform you inwardly by a complete change of your mind. Then you will be able to know the will of God — what is good and is pleasing to him and is perfect.
When we allow God to transform us, we see clearly despite our circumstances or how we feel about ourselves and others. In essence, we get to choose God’s truth and reality over ours perceived ones. It breaks my heart to hear someone putting themselves down, calling them-selves stupid or not good enough when I know that through God’s Son, He makes the unrighteous righteous.
And guess what? His love never fails.
God never changes His mind about us, but we can change our minds about God and the amazing gift that He’s given us in Jesus.
If we’re given a car and hide it under a tarp in the garage, it’s useless.
But if we gas it up, change the oil and drive it, we gain value from the gift. God’s given us a way more precious gift.
It’s ours for the acceptance!
Some folks may be stuck in the muck of unacceptance. They may think that
God can’t possibly love them through their faults and failures. Here’s the truth. Our God, who gave up His only Son for them, would’ve done so if they were the only person on earth. That’s how much He loves us. John 3:16 For God loved the world so much that he gave his only Son, so that everyone who believes in him may not die but have eternal life. I think many of us believers have heard that scripture so much we’ve become immune to its amazing truth. GOD LOVES YOU!
When we apply the truth long enough, we will see ourselves the way God sees us. What’s it gaining us if we see ourselves the way the world does? How much will we gain by seeing ourselves in God’s perfect sight?
This week’s practice:
1. Find one scripture that deﬁnes God’s love for you. 2. Meditate on that scripture, imagine it in your mind’s eye, for 30 days straight.
3. Engage your emotions and feel the love no matter what happened in your past.
4. See yourself as a blameless child.
5. Walk in love and share this truth with others. An amazing thing happens when you accept God’s love. You wind up loving yourself!
Remember, you are a powerful child of God, and everything you need to rise from the ashes of your past lives on the inside of you.