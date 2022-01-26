On January 11, 2022, we said a tearful goodbye to our seventeen year old family pet, Scully.
In November of 2004, this precious dog was born beneath our eldest son’s bed. Thereafter, we named her after the X-files character Special Agent Dana Scully, which was fitting because she was as down to earth and no nonsense as her namesake.
Scully grew up with our boys, played chase with them in the yard, barked at their friends and snuggled with them at night. Like most dachshunds, Scully got under our feet, growled at phantom noises and protected us from the cable man. Until a couple months ago, she would prance like a puppy when we got home, begging to be petted and for treats.
She was a bright light in our home.
I’ll never forget how sick I felt taking her to the veterinarian office, knowing in my heart she wasn’t going to return with us home. It felt…unimaginable. However her misery trumped our heartache.
When the veterinarian checked her heart and said, “It’s her time,” I was flooded with peace. I could feel God saying, “I’ll take her from here.”
We were given time to say our goodbyes. Our youngest son who moved back here from Colorado held her in is arms and said, “I always knew when it was her time that I would be here.”
In her final moments, after many kisses and cuddles, she went home to be with her sister, Yoda, and Jesus.
Goodbyes aren’t meant to be easy. They’re hard because there are so many blessed memories attached.
That fateful evening, my husband said, “As difficult as the past couple of months were with her, I wouldn’t trade a second of her life for anything. The good far outweighed the sad.”
Dogs are everything God wants us to be. They live in the moment. They’re happy, loyal, giving and forgiving… and protective. No wonder they gain a place in our families. And no wonder we grieve when they die. Dogs teach us joy and sadness, gain and loss. –Dana Summers
TODAY’S PRACTICE
• Be grateful for the time you have with your loved ones. Furry or otherwise.
Remember, you are a powerful child of God and everything you need to rise out of the ashes of the past lives on the inside of you. I’m truly blessed by your notes of encouragement, questions, and prayer requests. MelissaA@TriangleNewsLeader.com