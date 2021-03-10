This past Wednesday, our sixteen-year-old dachshund, Scully, knocked on death’s door. She’d been sick for a few days and now she wasn’t eating or drinking. As a result, she was lethargic and losing her balance. In order to be there for her passing, I worked from home and my husband Mark came home early.
We’ve raised this dog from the time she was born beneath our oldest son’s bed. She moved with us to five different houses. Her presence, love and affection are watermarked on our hearts.
Forever.
That’s why it was beyond difficult to place a call to the veterinarian office to schedule an appointment to have her put down. However, as much it sucked for us, we had to choose selflessness and allow her a peaceful eternity.
After we informed friends and family that our old girl was passing on to be with her sister, Yoda, and Jesus, we cried until the tissues ran out.
Our youngest son, Marek John, FaceTimed us from Colorado so he could say goodbye to the dog he’d grown up with, the dog he adored. He told me he mostly felt sorry for his dad because everyone knew that Scully had chosen him as her person.
I sent Mark to the store for more Kleenex and, yes, wine. When he returned from the store, Scully rose above the lethargy and greeted him at the door like a puppy; tail wagging, hopping and squealing with joy that her person was home.
To say we were shocked and overcome with hallelujah happiness doesn’t even cover it. Mark coaxed food into her and she drank her water with relish.
Before this joyous occasion, a package was delivered. I’d forgotten that I ordered a tee-shirt that said, With God, All Things Are Possible.
I’m wearing said tee-shirt now. Because, well, all things are possible with God.
Scully is the picture of health. You’d think this senior doxie was an eight-year-old.
At the end of the day, we understand that her time with us will be coming to a close, but we’re so very grateful for the time we have right now.
This week’s practice:
Quite simply, be grateful for the time you have with your loved ones. Furry or otherwise.
Remember, you are a powerful child of God and everything you need to rise out of the ashes of the past lives on the inside of you.
Please reach out if you have a question or prayer concern. I’d love to hear from you.
Melissaa@TriangleNewsLeader.com