My husband and I recently updated our cellular phones from the dinosaur age. There was no way we could stick with phones that didn’t allow us space to take more pictures of our sweet grandbabies at Christmas. That’s where we drew the line.
We jokingly referred to my device as a Stegosaurus and Mark’s as a Triceratops because of the extinct beast’s mild mannered reps. The older our phones grew, the slower they chugged, the faster the battery fizzled and forget about the apps functioning the way they were created. Honestly, most of them keeled over.
Essential our phones were of no value, which our carrier was quick to point out when they refused us their trade in offer.
Yeah. It was that bad.
Receiving new phones that check boxes in every category felt like a new lease on life, and yet I noticed in Settings, there’s a function on each app called Background App Refresh. Turning on this feature allows an app to run in the background and henceforth drain battery and data.
Which left me wondering, how many of us leave on a background sucker, draining us with fear, worry, sadness and a plethora of emotions that work against us instead of for us.
My pastor Allen Speegle often says, “Whatever underlining emotion you have about something is where you are headed.”
If that’s true, and it is, then it would behoove us to make sure our autopilot is tuned into life giving thoughts and emotions. We have the ability to hardwire our souls according to God’s truth on a daily basis.
Romans 12:2 And do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind, that you may prove what is that good and acceptable and perfect will of God.
When we renew our minds, we transform ourselves with God’s love. It’s one-hundred percent difficult to remain stagnant in old mindsets when we develop ourselves the way God instructs.
TODAY’S PRACTICE
• In order to become aware of your background noise and emotion, sit quietly and take stock.
• Now that you know what your autopilot setting is, review if it’s adding value to your life.
• Study the Word and how much God loves you; engage your emotions with this truth.
• When unwanted thoughts and emotions occur, decide to relate to them differently and renew your mind.
Renewing your mind daily will rewire your background noise for the long run and you’ll enjoy peace on a level you never knew possible.
Remember, you are a powerful child of God and everything you need to rise out of the ashes of the past lives on the inside of you. I’m truly blessed by your notes of encouragement, questions, and prayer requests.