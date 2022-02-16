Procrastination should come with a negative reinforcement warning label because we condition our minds into believing that we’re protecting ourselves by choosing something enjoyable over a dreaded task, conversation or exercise.
What we’re actually doing when we put things on the proverbial backburner is reinforce a belief that we aren’t equal to the endeavor. Even when we finally get around to accomplishing what’s before us, the time we wasted shows up in the work. It’s either sloppy, thrown together or winds up lackluster.
All because we let the old philosophy pleasure over pain rob us of our great potential and purpose. Worse, perhaps it keeps us from ever tapping into our purpose.
I’m certainly guilty of reading an enthralling novel when I know I should be writing instead. I’ll even tell myself that reading makes me a better author. And although that’s true, intention plus time management could help me foster a compelling novel of my own.
In other words, instead of doing what I feel like doing, I can choose to do what’s important; what will benefit me and others in the future.
Proverbs 10:4 He becomes poor who works with a slack and idle hand, but the hand of the diligent makes rich.
Diligence is a choice we get to make over emotion. Yes, things can be difficult, but we were created to do hard things.
TODAY’S PRACTICE
• The next time you feel like putting something important off, sit in a quiet place and examine how accomplishing that endeavor will impact you and others.
• What are some supporting emotions that will help you on your journey? Write them down.
• Form an intension and take the first step.
• Like the old Nike ad suggests: Just do it.
Remember, you are a powerful child of God and everything you need to rise out of the ashes of the past lives on the inside of you. I’m truly blessed by your notes of encouragement, questions, and prayer requests. MelissaA@TriangleNewsLeader.com