When we center our lives solely on our wants—especially when it’s to the detriment of others—we make our world small and ill fitting. We narrow our focus on temporary desires instead of casting our vision for the big picture that includes other’s best interests.
Standup comedian, Brian Regan, has a bit titled “Me Monster” that chronicles him attempting to converse with a man who’s obsessed with speaking only of himself. It’s outlandishly hysterical. (Regan is a wholesome comic so I encourage you to watch it on YouTube.)
We’ve all been on one or both sides of that “me, me, me” conversation. Words follow thoughts that hatch from belief, so if we’re often engaging in an ‘everything revolves around me’ mindset, perhaps it would behoove us to reflect and find out where the root of that self-belief originated. Could it merely be selfishness or does it go deeper? Is it possible that insecurity fostered the “Me Monster”?
If so, what is the price we’re paying for that insecurity?
Dr. Michael MeGee is an expert on the subject: “Being self-centered is costly. It is at the root of many psychiatric illnesses, including addiction, personality disorders, anxiety disorders, and depression. Self-centeredness damages relationships, because self-ruminations rob you of the capacity to tune into and attend to others. You cannot be empathic.”
Without empathy, we cut ourselves off from others and God’s endless possibilities. Compassion is a superpower that allows us to relate to our fellow human. And it starts with a mantle of meekness.
Jesus invites us to learn this straight from Him. Matthew 11:29 Take My yoke upon you and learn of Me, for I am gentle (meek) and humble (lowly) in heart, and you will find rest (relief and ease and refreshment and recreation and blessed quiet) for your souls.
Meekness doesn’t mean we roll over and let people walk on us. It means we’re empowered to get out of our own way in order to show up for folks.
This was important to Jesus: John 13:34-35 I give you a new commandment: that you should love one another. Just as I have loved you, so you too should love one another. By this shall all [men] know that you are My disciples, if you love one another [if you keep on showing love among yourselves].
Since I spend gobs of time teaching folks how to love and encourage themselves, I want to clarify that self-care benefits everyone. When we care for ourselves, we’re better equipped to care for others. So I’m not suggesting anyone put themselves on the backburner when it comes to spiritual, mental and even physical health. What I am suggesting is that we open ourselves to the needs of others as Jesus does for us.
TODAY’S PRACTICE
1. Learn from God. Become acquainted with Jesus through the Matthew, Mark Luke and John. Discover Jesus through His own words and parables and behavior.
2. Spend time consulting the Holy Spirit in prayer and meditation and let Him direct your path. .
3. Allow God to show you who could use help.
By opening ourselves up beyond the world of “me, me, me”, we allow God to use us in extraordinary ways, to touch lives who may not know Him.
Remember, you are a powerful child of God and everything you need to rise out of the ashes of the past lives on the inside of you. I’m truly blessed by your notes of encouragement, questions, and prayer requests.