Amidst chaos and confusion, truth, peace, and justice are difficult to visualize let alone experience. It’s like screaming yet expecting silence. It’s like choosing anxiety over harmony. It’s like embracing fear instead of love.
The world is eager for us to look at everything wrong, telling us it will get worse. It announces that there will always be school shootings with no way to protect our precious children. It begs us to believe that inflation will sink our households into a realm where debt is the only answer. It beguiles who will listen, who will accept chaos over a God-given birthright.
Ephesians 1:4-5 …just as He chose us in Him before the foundation of the world, that we should be holy and without blame before Him in love, having predestined us to adoption as sons by Jesus Christ to Himself, according to the good pleasure of His will…
If we’ve chosen to be adopted through salvation in Jesus, then we get all of the gifts and blessings that come with that relationship. We get to trade confusion for what God promised.
1 Corinthians 14:33 For God is not the author of confusion but of peace, as in all the churches of the saints.
If we don’t know how to tap into peace, we have the manual that walks us through everything we need.
James 1:5 If any of you lacks wisdom, let him ask of God, who gives to all liberally and without reproach, and it will be given to him. 6 But let him ask in faith, with no doubting, for he who doubts is like a wave of the sea driven and tossed by the wind. 7 For let not that man suppose that he will receive anything from the Lord; 8 he is a double-minded man, unstable in all his ways.
It’s not God keeping anything from us, rather it’s us who may be so blinded by chaos and confusion that we are unable to receive from Him who gives liberally and abundantly.
2 Timothy 1:7 For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind.
It’s up to us to renew our minds so that we can take action in our lives for the benefit of us and others. It’s when the obstacles are cleared that we see the solutions.
TODAY’S PRACTICE
1. Commit to developing a sound mind daily. Perhaps limiting negative media will aid in this practice. I’m not suggesting that anyone bury their head in the proverbial sand, but to take stock of how we’re affected by what we see and hear. If negative news steals our peace and amps up confusion, perhaps it would behoove us to curtail that brand of negativity. On the flip side, if the negative news prods us to make a change for the better, then use it as fuel for greatness.
2. Dig into the word of God, and experience His love firsthand so we can show the world what is possible.
3. Clear the obstacles by choice. Once we see clearly through our sound minds, we have a greater chance of changing this world of ours for the better.
“Be the change you want to see in the world.” -Mahatma Gandhi
Remember, you are a powerful child of God, and everything you need to rise out of the ashes of the past lives on the inside of you. I’m truly blessed by your notes of encouragement, questions, and prayer requests.
